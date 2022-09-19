1 dead, 146 injured from magnitude 6.8 Taiwan quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck southeast Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 18) has caused one death and 146 injuries, with nearly 500 people still stranded in mountainous areas of eastern Taiwan due to landslides that blocked roads.

At 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, a magnitude 6.8 temblor was detected 42.7 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7 kilometers. An intensity level of 6 was reported in Taitung County and Hualien County, inflicting widespread damage to both counties, as well as other parts of the country.



Collapsed Gaoliao Bridge in Hualien's Yuli Township. (CNA photo)

From Sunday to 8:32 a.m. Monday morning (Sept. 19), the Central Weather Bureau reported 147 earthquakes across the country, but the frequency and intensity appear to be gradually slowing. Aftershocks near the epicenter have continued and the CWB cannot rule out earthquakes of magnitude 5 or more in the coming week, with a magnitude 5.9 quake occurring at 10 a.m.

According to the National Fire Agency, as of 8 a.m. on Monday, one person had died and 146 people had been injured by the quake, reported CNA. The sole death was a worker surnamed Huang (黃) who was crushed while disassembling a dust collector in a ready-mix cement factory in Hualien County's Yuli Township.



Damage to Chun-Rih Elementary School in Hualien's Yuli Township. (CNA photo)

In terms of search and rescue manpower and equipment deployed, fire departments in various counties and cities have dispatched a total of 120 vehicles, 278 first responders, five helicopters, and eight search and rescue dogs. According to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the 32.5-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway 30 is closed due to severe damage.

In addition, due to landslides on mountain roads, 86 tourists are stranded on Chikeshan in Hualien County's Yuli Township, while 400 are stranded on Liushishan in Hualien's Fuli Township. Excavators and trucks have been dispatched to clear the roads of debris and carry out repairs to enable the stranded travelers to be transported out of the mountains.



Landslide on Chikeshan. (CNA photo)

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, three shelters have been activated to take in victims of the earthquake. Two shelters in Hualien have taken in 29 people, while one shelter in Taitung is housing 23 people.

As for damage to utilities, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that 211,834 households suffered power outages, with 654 still without power. There were 4,772 households that suffered water outages, primarily in Taitung and Hualien, 2,077 are still under repair. The water supply is expected to be restored to the majority of homes by 12 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20).



Collapsed ceiling in sports center in Taoyuan City's Bade District. (CNA photo)



Damage to Lun Tien Bridge in Hualien's Fuli Township. (CNA photo)



Firefighters rescue person trapped in rubble of building in Yuli Township. (CNA photo)