US will defend Taiwan 'if there is an unprecedented attack': Biden

UPDATE: 19 09 2022: 11:56 p.m.: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked the U.S. for its "rock-solid" promise to Taiwan, saying Taiwan will continue to reinforce its self-defense ability and deepen the Taiwan-U.S. security partnership to fight the expansion of authoritarianism.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden once again confirmed during an interview that the U.S. will come to Taiwan’s aid by sending its forces to defend the country against a Chinese invasion on Sunday (Sept. 18).

During CBS News’ 60 Minutes program, when host Scott Pelley asked Biden if U.S. forces would defend the country, Biden replied, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

However, Pelley’s narration cut the rest of his answer short to explain that, “After our interview, a White House official told us U.S. policy has not changed. Officially, the U.S. will not say whether American forces would defend Taiwan.” He added, “But the commander in chief had a view of his own.”

The video continued with Pelley clarifying, “So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.”

Biden replied, “Yes.”

In the interview, Biden said the U.S. stands by the one-China policy. “Taiwan makes their own judgements about their own independence. We are not encouraging their being independent, that is their decision,” he added.

In May, Biden gave the same answer when asked if he would be willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan.” He said that it was a commitment the U.S. made.

His comment had come as a shock to the world, as it deviated from the U.S.’ longtime “strategic ambiguity” toward its stance on the issue of Taiwan, though the White House also said afterwards its policy had not changed. Biden’s statement had also elicited a strong backlash from China, which reiterated its “strong determination” to defend its “territorial integrity.”