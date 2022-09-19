Alexa
British welcome Taiwan's condolences on Queen Elizabeth passing

Despite lack of formal ties between 2 countries, Taiwan was 'specially invited' to contribute

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/09/19 10:53
A minute of silence is held for the late Queen Elizabeth II in front of Big Ben in London, Sunday. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the United Kingdom, Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) signed the book of condolence on Sunday (Sept. 18) to mark the passing of the nation’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Hsieh was “specially invited” by the British government to add Taiwan’s condolences at Lancaster House in London, partly because of the lack of official diplomatic ties between the two countries. This means Taiwan cannot send representatives to the funeral itself.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, and is determined that Taiwan will not have any diplomatic space. It has also in recent months become increasingly aggressive and conducted live-fire military exercises around Taiwan.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said Hsieh, "enjoyed the same treatment as the heads of state, representatives and members of the royal family of other countries who have gone to Britain to mourn."

Per the BBC, more than 500 heads of state, family members, loyal retainers, European, Asian and African nobility, Commonwealth leaders, and world leaders such U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the funeral

Over the objections of many, China’s Xi Jinping (習近平) did get an invitation but handed it over to the vice president. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman was invited but is still persona non grata for assassinating his critics.

Not invited are Syria, Venezuela, and Afghanistan — because they have no official diplomatic ties. North Korea and Nicaragua are not allowed to send heads of states, but can send one representative.

Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar have not been invited.

The grand state funeral is set to conclude Monday (Sept. 19) after visits to Westminster Abbey, then Windsor Castle, followed by a private burial.
