Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 10:07 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 69 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 13.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Taichung City, Chiayi City, Changhua County, Tainan City, Yilan County, Miaoli County, and New Taipei City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Penghu County and Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication. However, one person died and 79 were injured after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Taitung on Sunday (Sept. 18).