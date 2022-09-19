Alexa
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/19 10:07
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 antisubmarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA planes were detected crossing the Taiwan Strait median line.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 368 Chinese military aircraft and 92 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around countryFlight path of one out of eight Chinese aircraft on Sept. 18. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

