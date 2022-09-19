Rizzo returns to Yankees for first time since Aug 31

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees lineup for Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee, his first game since Aug. 31.

Rizzo had been on the injured list because of headaches that occurred following an epidural injection to his lower back. He played first base Sunday and hit second behind Aaron Judge.

“He adds that formidable left-handed bat,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s a leader on the field and he’s kind of an anchor for us over there at first base. We’re getting one of our cornerstones back.”

Rizzo entered hitting .225 with 30 homers and 70 RBIs in 117 games.

Outfielder Estevan Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

