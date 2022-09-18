All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|58
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|50-22
|37-36
|Toronto
|83
|63
|.568
|4½
|+2
|7-3
|W-2
|43-31
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|81
|64
|.559
|6
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|48-25
|33-39
|Baltimore
|75
|69
|.521
|11½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|41-30
|34-39
|Boston
|70
|75
|.483
|17
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-37
|34-38
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|79
|66
|.545
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|39-31
|40-35
|Chicago
|75
|71
|.514
|4½
|6
|7-3
|W-1
|35-37
|40-34
|Minnesota
|72
|73
|.497
|7
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|43-32
|29-41
|Kansas City
|58
|88
|.397
|21½
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|34-41
|24-47
|Detroit
|55
|90
|.379
|24
|25½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-44
|24-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|49-23
|46-28
|Seattle
|80
|64
|.556
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|39-32
|41-32
|Los Angeles
|63
|82
|.434
|31½
|17½
|4-6
|W-2
|33-40
|30-42
|Texas
|63
|82
|.434
|31½
|17½
|4-6
|L-1
|30-41
|33-41
|Oakland
|53
|93
|.363
|42
|28
|3-7
|W-1
|23-48
|30-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|92
|55
|.626
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|49-26
|43-29
|Atlanta
|90
|55
|.621
|1
|+10½
|6-4
|W-2
|49-25
|41-30
|Philadelphia
|80
|65
|.552
|11
|+½
|6-4
|L-3
|44-31
|36-34
|Miami
|59
|87
|.404
|32½
|21
|3-7
|L-2
|29-43
|30-44
|Washington
|51
|94
|.352
|40
|28½
|3-7
|W-2
|24-49
|27-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|51-26
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|78
|67
|.538
|8
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|41-27
|37-40
|Chicago
|62
|83
|.428
|24
|17½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-43
|31-40
|Cincinnati
|57
|89
|.390
|29½
|23
|1-9
|L-3
|29-43
|28-46
|Pittsburgh
|55
|91
|.377
|31½
|25
|5-5
|L-3
|28-43
|27-48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|44
|.694
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|49-18
|51-26
|San Diego
|80
|66
|.548
|21
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-31
|42-35
|San Francisco
|69
|76
|.476
|31½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|39-35
|30-41
|Arizona
|68
|77
|.469
|32½
|11½
|3-7
|L-2
|39-38
|29-39
|Colorado
|63
|82
|.434
|37½
|16½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-34
|23-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 9, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
Oakland 8, Houston 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 2, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game