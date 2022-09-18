|GP
|Arsenal
|7
|6
|0
|1
|17
|7
|18
|Man City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|6
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|2
|0
|18
|7
|17
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Fulham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|11
|11
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Brentford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|15
|12
|9
|Newcastle
|7
|1
|5
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Bournemouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|19
|8
|Southampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|7
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Wolverhampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Everton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|17
|4
|Leicester
|7
|0
|1
|6
|10
|22
|1
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. ppd
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa 1, Southampton 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Fulham 3
Wolverhampton 0, Man City 3
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 6, Leicester 2
Brentford 0, Arsenal 3
Man United vs. Leeds, 9 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. West Ham, 9:15 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
|Sheffield United
|10
|7
|2
|1
|19
|5
|23
|Norwich
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|9
|20
|Reading
|10
|6
|0
|4
|10
|14
|18
|Burnley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|17
|10
|17
|Sunderland
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|11
|15
|QPR
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Blackburn
|10
|5
|0
|5
|11
|13
|15
|Rotherham
|9
|3
|5
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|19
|16
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|11
|14
|Luton Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Wigan
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|11
|13
|Millwall
|10
|4
|1
|5
|11
|14
|13
|Stoke
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|12
|Preston
|10
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|12
|Swansea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|12
|Cardiff
|10
|3
|2
|5
|7
|11
|11
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|15
|11
|Hull
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|21
|11
|West Brom
|10
|1
|7
|2
|15
|14
|10
|Middlesbrough
|10
|2
|4
|4
|13
|15
|10
|Huddersfield
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|7
|Coventry
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|13
|3
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. ppd
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd
Blackburn 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Wigan 2
Hull 0, Stoke 3
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 3
Swansea 0, Sheffield United 1
Preston 1, Burnley 1
Luton Town 2, Coventry 2
Millwall 0, QPR 2
Norwich 3, Bristol City 2
Rotherham 3, Blackpool 0
Reading 0, Sunderland 3
West Brom 2, Birmingham 3
Swansea 3, Hull 0
Birmingham 0, Coventry 0
Burnley 2, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 2, Blackburn 0
Millwall 2, Blackpool 1
Norwich 1, West Brom 1
Preston 0, Sheffield United 2
QPR 0, Stoke 0
Watford 2, Sunderland 2
Wigan 0, Reading 1
Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0
Hull vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
|Ipswich
|9
|6
|3
|0
|18
|6
|21
|Portsmouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|8
|21
|Plymouth
|9
|6
|1
|2
|16
|11
|19
|Sheffield Wednesday
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|9
|17
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|17
|Barnsley
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|9
|14
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|9
|14
|Lincoln
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|14
|13
|Cambridge United
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|15
|13
|Peterborough
|9
|4
|0
|5
|14
|10
|12
|Fleetwood Town
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|8
|12
|Shrewsbury
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|10
|12
|Port Vale
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|12
|12
|Charlton
|9
|2
|5
|2
|13
|11
|11
|Exeter
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|10
|11
|Wycombe
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|12
|11
|Accrington Stanley
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|11
|10
|Oxford United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|10
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|9
|2
|2
|5
|13
|19
|8
|Forest Green
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|18
|8
|Morecambe
|9
|1
|4
|4
|6
|16
|7
|Burton Albion
|9
|1
|1
|7
|10
|22
|4
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnsley 1, Port Vale 1
Burton Albion 0, Portsmouth 2
Charlton 1, Forest Green 1
Cheltenham 2, Cambridge United 1
Ipswich 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Lincoln 2, Derby 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bolton 2
Morecambe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Peterborough 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Shrewsbury 3, Exeter 2
Wycombe 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 0
Bolton 1, Peterborough 0
Bristol Rovers 3, Lincoln 6
Cambridge United 0, Barnsley 3
Derby 2, Wycombe 1
Exeter 0, Burton Albion 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1
Forest Green 1, Morecambe 2
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 2
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
|Leyton Orient
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|4
|25
|Barrow
|9
|7
|0
|2
|15
|9
|21
|Northampton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|10
|20
|Stevenage
|9
|6
|1
|2
|11
|9
|19
|Bradford
|9
|5
|2
|2
|14
|7
|17
|Salford
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|7
|17
|Mansfield Town
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|9
|16
|Grimsby Town
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|5
|15
|Crewe
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|9
|15
|Sutton United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|9
|14
|Swindon
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|8
|14
|Doncaster
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|11
|14
|Carlisle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|8
|13
|Tranmere
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|10
|Walsall
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|9
|9
|Stockport County
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|13
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|8
|Harrogate Town
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|11
|8
|Newport County
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|7
|Crawley Town
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|13
|6
|Colchester
|9
|1
|3
|5
|7
|13
|6
|Gillingham
|9
|1
|3
|5
|2
|11
|6
|Hartlepool
|9
|0
|4
|5
|6
|17
|4
|Rochdale
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|16
|2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon 0, Northampton 2
Barrow 2, Doncaster 0
Crawley Town 3, Stockport County 2
Grimsby Town 1, Gillingham 1
Harrogate Town 0, Salford 1
Hartlepool 1, Crewe 1
Mansfield Town 0, Carlisle 0
Rochdale 0, Leyton Orient 1
Stevenage 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 3, Sutton United 2
Tranmere 1, Bradford 2
Walsall 1, Colchester 1
Bradford 3, Stevenage 0
Carlisle 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1
Crewe 1, Crawley Town 0
Doncaster 0, Swindon 1
Gillingham 0, Mansfield Town 2
Leyton Orient 1, Walsall 0
Newport County 0, Barrow 2
Northampton 3, Rochdale 0
Salford 0, Tranmere 1
Stockport County 0, Harrogate Town 0