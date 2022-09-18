Eight injured in 6.8 magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight people were injured during a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Taitung County on Sunday afternoon.

Four people were trapped inside a collapsed three-story building in Yuli Township, Hualien County, CNA reported. Hualien County Fire Bureau said that a 70-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), his 63-year-old wife, a 39-year-old woman surnamed Yeh (葉), and her five-year-old daughter were rescued from inside the building. They were conscious and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The bureau said rescuers used life detectors to make sure no more people were trapped inside the collapsed building.

The Kaoliao Bridge in Yuli broke into several pieces due to the quake, causing a total of three people in a truck and on a motorcycle to fall off the bridge. All three were conscious when rescued by responders dispatched by the bureau and sent to local hospitals for treatment.

Another person was injured after falling down a side slope on Liushidan Mountain in Yuli Township.

The Hualien County Government said three other bridges were either destroyed or severely damaged by the temblor but no deaths had been reported.

The county government has opened three temporary shelters in Yuli, including two hotels, for people who were displaced by the quake and have accommodation needs.

Classes and work in Yuli, Fuli, and Zhuoxi townships on Monday have been suspended by the county government due to the earthquake, per CNA.



(Hualien County Government photo)