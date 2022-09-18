Alexa
Two women die after sedan falls into pond in central Taiwan

When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found an upside-down car in a pond

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/18 17:32
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two women died on Sunday (Sept. 18) after a sedan fell into a pond in Sanwan Township, Miaoli County.

Miaoli County Fire Bureau’s Sanwan Branch responded to a water rescue incident involving a car in Yonghe Village sometime after 6 a.m., CNA reported. When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found a flipped car in a pond.

The rescuers and passersby worked together to remove the two women from the car. Rescuers administered first aid to the victims, who showed no vital signs and later died in the hospital. Lin Yen-fu (林衍復), deputy chief of Miaoli County Police Bureau’s Toufen Precinct, said that police investigation showed that a 56-year-old woman surnamed Tseng (曾) was driving two passengers, surnamed Fan (范) and Chen (陳), to pick tea leaves at a tea plantation.

When driving on an industrial road in Yonghe Village, Tseng accidentally drove the car’s front right tire into a retaining wall on the side of the road, per CNA. While Tseng was trying frantically to back the car out of the precarious situation, she was suspected to have lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over into a pond behind the car.

Police said that Fan got out of the car by herself. The driver and Chen, 40, were trapped.

Investigation into the accident is ongoing, per CNA.
