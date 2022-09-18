Massive parking lot fire destroys 25 vehicles in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Yunlin County on Sunday (Sept. 18), a massive fire broke out in a temporary turf parking lot near the Yunlin Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) station.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to stop the blaze, which destroyed a total of 25 vehicles, according to CNA. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The cars in the temporary parking lot belonged to attendees at a three-day exhibition for agricultural machinery and materials, held Sept. 17-19, and hosted by the Yunlin County government.

The Yunlin Fire Department issued a statement to the public at 2:39 p.m. that a fire was in progress at the exhibition. The fire department dispatched six vehicles and 13 personnel to deal with the emergency.

CNA reported that the fire had been successfully put out by 3:09 p.m. The damage from the blaze included 24 passenger cars and one work truck.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have started due to a smoker carelessly tossing a cigarette onto the dry, grassy turf. Authorities are are conducting an investigation into the matter, per CNA.