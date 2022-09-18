How will pandemic politics play at the polls in Taiwan's local elections?

This is Part IV in this series, for Part I “Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president” click here, and for Part II “If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange” click here. For Part III, “Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns,” click here, and for Part IV “Taiwan's local election scandals and a tsunami of plagiarism” click here.

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — On November 26, voters will go to the polls to elect their representatives in the 9-in-1 elections for everything from the neighborhood borough chief on up to county commissioners and mayors of the “big six” special municipalities. I’m often asked for my predictions on the results, which is normally tricky this early in the election cycle, and this particular cycle has five highly unusual elements at play that make this election very unpredictable.

In this column, we’ll take a multipass look at the fifth element. This is, of course, the most obvious of the unusual aspects of this election: The pandemic.

Factor five: The pandemic

While we’ve held referendums and by-elections during the pandemic, there hasn’t been one where it could possibly play out as an issue at the ballot box. Being highly unusual, this puts us in uncharted territory on yet another major factor going into the election.

National Taiwan University Professor Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) has said that the outcome of the elections will reflect voters' attitudes toward how the country has handled the epidemic, comments that garnered much press attention. Apologies to Professor Chan, but all he’s doing is stating the obvious that approval of the ruling party’s handling of the major issues of the day has an impact on elections.

The giant question mark is whether it will be a “major issue” by election day, and if so, how will the public’s view of the administration’s handling of the pandemic impact their vote? I think it could play anything from a small role to a major one, depending on how a lot of things play out between now and election day.

There are also three separate ways that the pandemic can be viewed: Past, present, and future.

Pandemic past

How much will the government’s handling of the pandemic up to now, especially during the earlier, darker periods when the coronavirus was far more deadly and Taiwan had yet to receive vaccines, impact the election?

So far the topic has largely been confined to the Taipei mayoral race, which is unsurprising because the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was health minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and was the face of the government’s efforts in battling the pandemic from the beginning until this summer. In just the last few days, the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), has called for a judicial inquiry into what he is calling Chen’s “dereliction of duty” in acquiring vaccines during the pandemic.

Chen, for his part, is also accusing Chiang of dereliction of his duty, as Chiang was the convener of the legislature’s consultative committee on vaccines. In one possible sign that the KMT may try to turn this into a national issue in all campaigns, the deep blue Want Want China Times just came out with an editorial: “President, are you afraid of the entire public examining your pandemic prevention (policies)?”

This is actually a tricky topic for all parties to take on. For one thing, it is complicated and not easy to break down into simple soundbites, and for many, the darker days of the pandemic may feel well into the past by election day.

For the DPP to campaign on this issue opens them up to criticism on all the missteps, problems, flip-flopping, mistakes, and difficulties getting vaccines that happened during the pandemic. For opposition parties such as the KMT, it is also problematic because the DPP administration can point to, in spite of the problems, one of the most successful pandemic management responses in the world, and their handling of it was broadly popular.

The DPP can also counter with the devastating question: would KMT presidential candidate Daniel Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) have handled it better if he’d won in 2020? Even a lot of his supporters would at least privately concede his shoot-from-the-hip style probably wouldn’t have been well suited to this situation.

Pandemic present

This is most likely the most volatile and unpredictable part of the equation, and what Professor Chan seemed to miss. His focus was on past performance, but where will Taiwan be with the pandemic on voting day?

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that predictions have usually been wrong. To be sure, they’ve gotten better as the government has learned more about it, but there are still potential surprises out there.

Let’s start with current projections. The CECC has predicted, correctly, that cases would spike in September.

They also predict cases will start to come down in early October, which may allow further relaxation of restrictions, though the rumored date of October 10 for a big loosening has already been scotched. Still, it is looking likely that some of the big restrictions in place, particularly at the border, will be lifted well before election day.

If all goes well, then it may not be much of a major issue on voting day if people feel things are reasonably “back to normal.” But with the pandemic receding, frustrations with what restrictions remain in place, possibly including continuing mask mandates and even the need to maintain the CECC, may rear their head in a bout of “we’re sick of this,” as has happened in other countries.

Whether people feel that the pandemic and the restrictions are largely behind them and not much of an issue, or if frustrations begin to arise over what many may begin to feel are arbitrary restrictions that are no longer necessary, will depend a lot on the actions and communication abilities of the CECC between now and election day, especially if one of the opposition parties sees a potential political issue to beat the DPP with and stokes the fires of frustration.

Whether that goes one way or the other is largely up to the CECC, but the even bigger wildcard is potentially the pandemic itself. There are all sorts of possible scenarios that could occur over the next couple of months.

For example, what if a new, far more deadly variant appears? What if the vaccines provide little protection against it?

Then it would be a whole new ballgame politically, and it would again become the main issue.

Pandemic future

Another way this could creep into campaigns is if candidates present a different vision going forward. The most obvious example would be if frustrations rise over remaining restrictions, and candidates campaign on lifting those restrictions in their county or city if they are elected, CECC rules be damned.

There is a precedent for this. For example, KMT-led cities and counties tried to impose their own restrictions on imported pork containing the additive ractopamine, though in the end their efforts got shot down in the courts.

Another, though a more remote possibility, would be if a party put forth a new vision for how to handle pandemics in the future that appealed to voters. It could even be a positive contribution, but regardless, it’s hard to know what form it would take.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to know if the pandemic will remain a minor issue in this election, or if it will come to dominate it. Or something in between.

We’ll have to see how it plays out.

Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文) is a regular contributing columnist for Taiwan News, the central Taiwan correspondent for ICRT FM100 Radio News, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, co-founder of Taiwan Report (report.tw) and former chair of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce. Follow him on Twitter: @donovan_smith.