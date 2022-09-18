Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Taitung, at 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands.

A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County that has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.