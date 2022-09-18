East Taiwan columbarium, quarry, rice mill suffer heavy damage during earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following Saturday evening’s (Sept. 17) magnitude 6.4 earthquake, a columbarium, quarry, and rice mill in Taitung reported heavy damage while over 100 tourists are trapped in a hotel on the Southern Cross-Island Highway.

CNA reported that two walls at a Luye Township columbarium collapsed during the quake. Out of the 2,200 funerary urns kept at the columbarium, 800 were damaged, and ashes contained within became mixed together.

Authorities are working to clean up the mess as soon as possible, and will notify the families who keep urns at the columbarium once done.





Authorities are working to clean up the columbarium after the earthquake. (CNA photo)

Meanwhile, a quarry in Guanshan reported a collapsed conveyor belt. The owner of the quarry estimated that he suffered NT$30 million (US$ 959,800) to 40 million in losses, and his business will not be operational for a while.

Also in Guanshan, a rice mill suffered damage to its refrigerated storage and drying equipment, which contained approximately 2,000 tons of rice. The mill’s owner estimated NT$30-40 million in losses as well.

Since the earthquake struck, several landslides and rockfalls were reported along the Southern Cross-Island Highway; a newly completed side slope was also destroyed. Authorities sent out crews and machinery to clear the path and estimated the task to be done by 2 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18).

However, that meant around 120 tourists were trapped at the Chief Spa Hotel, which is on the Southern Cross-Island Highway. As of Sunday noon, the hotel had been 12 hours without power and used up all its generator fuel.



The conveyor belt at a quarry in Guanshan collapsed during the earthquake. (CNA photo)



The refrigerated storage and drying equipment at a Guanshan rice mill is severely damaged. (CNA photo)