Women's team wins gold for Taiwan at world tug-of-war championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s women’s team won a gold medal at the 2022 Tug-of-War Championships in the Netherlands on Saturday (Sept. 17).

In the 500 kg women’s outdoor competition, Taiwan defeated Switzerland in the final match to take home Taiwan’s first gold for the event.

Additionally, Taiwan also secured a silver medal in the 560 kg men’s under 18 competition, as well as a bronze medal in the 560 kg mixed under 23 competition.

The men’s team in the 560 kg finished fourth in its competition, its best showing to date at the world championship level.

However, LTN reports that there was some controversy over the men’s team’s loss to Germany in their last match.

After being deadlocked at a standstill with Germany for 12 minutes, a referee reportedly raised his hand to signal that a rematch was required. However, when the Taiwanese team loosened their grip in response, the chief referee declared that the match had not concluded, handing Germany the victory, reports LTN.

Despite the men’s loss, Taiwan collected a gold, silver, and bronze at this year’s competition.

The 2022 World Tug-of-War Championship in the city of Holten in the eastern Netherlands. The event began on Sept. 15 and will conclude on the evening of Sept. 18.