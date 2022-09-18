Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Women's team wins gold for Taiwan at world tug-of-war championship

Team Taiwan also wins silver and bronze in different competitions at the event in Holten, Netherlands

  111
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/18 14:47
Taiwan's women's tug-of-war team (in yellow) at 2022 World Tug-of-War Championships. (Taiwan Tug-of-War Team photo)

Taiwan's women's tug-of-war team (in yellow) at 2022 World Tug-of-War Championships. (Taiwan Tug-of-War Team photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s women’s team won a gold medal at the 2022 Tug-of-War Championships in the Netherlands on Saturday (Sept. 17).

In the 500 kg women’s outdoor competition, Taiwan defeated Switzerland in the final match to take home Taiwan’s first gold for the event.

Additionally, Taiwan also secured a silver medal in the 560 kg men’s under 18 competition, as well as a bronze medal in the 560 kg mixed under 23 competition.

The men’s team in the 560 kg finished fourth in its competition, its best showing to date at the world championship level.

However, LTN reports that there was some controversy over the men’s team’s loss to Germany in their last match.

After being deadlocked at a standstill with Germany for 12 minutes, a referee reportedly raised his hand to signal that a rematch was required. However, when the Taiwanese team loosened their grip in response, the chief referee declared that the match had not concluded, handing Germany the victory, reports LTN.

Despite the men’s loss, Taiwan collected a gold, silver, and bronze at this year’s competition.

The 2022 World Tug-of-War Championship in the city of Holten in the eastern Netherlands. The event began on Sept. 15 and will conclude on the evening of Sept. 18.
tug-of-war
gold medal
Chinese Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan takes gold at WorldSkills Competition in Bern, Switzerland
Taiwan takes gold at WorldSkills Competition in Bern, Switzerland
2022/09/12 14:56
Taiwan wins championship at first-ever Baseball5 Asia Cup
Taiwan wins championship at first-ever Baseball5 Asia Cup
2022/08/19 17:56
Taiwan takes 2 gold medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
Taiwan takes 2 gold medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
2022/08/16 18:15
Taiwan's women's tug of war team clinches fifth consecutive gold medal at World Games
Taiwan's women's tug of war team clinches fifth consecutive gold medal at World Games
2022/07/17 21:04
Taiwan's flag banned at FIBA World Cup qualifier in Australia
Taiwan's flag banned at FIBA World Cup qualifier in Australia
2022/07/04 10:21