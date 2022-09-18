Taiwan reports 39,330 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 18) announced 39,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 39,330 were local and 239 were imported, as well as 39 deaths.

The local cases included 18,395 males and 20,917 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 18 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 157 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 39 reported deaths, 24 were male and 15 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Thirty-six had a history of chronic illness and 24 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15 and died between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15.

The imported cases included 131 males and 108 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Aug. 19 and Saturday (Sept. 17). Nine arrived from Vietnam; five from Turkey; three from the U.S.; two each from Thailand, Cambodia, and India; and one each from Singapore, Hong Kong, Greece, Bangladesh, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 5,970,438 cases of COVID-19, including 32,194 imported, while 10,548 people have succumbed to the disease.