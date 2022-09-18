Alexa
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes southeast Taiwan Sunday afternoon

The seismic activity follows two large quakes and dozens of minor temblors in the Taitung region

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/18 13:38
(CWB earthquake report) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit southeast Taiwan at 1:19 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 41.8 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 11.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake was felt most intensely in Hualien County and Taitung County, which both registered intensity levels of over 5. Nantou County experienced a level 4 intensity quake, while most of Taiwan felt a level 2 or 3 intensity.

The temblor on Sunday afternoon follows two large quakes that struck the Taitung region Saturday evening, which were also felt across the country. Taitung and Hualien have been rocked by a continuous stream of minor earthquakes since Saturday evening.
earthquake
Taitung
Hualien

