Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes southeast Taiwan Sunday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit southeast Taiwan at 1:19 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 41.8 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 11.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake was felt most intensely in Hualien County and Taitung County, which both registered intensity levels of over 5. Nantou County experienced a level 4 intensity quake, while most of Taiwan felt a level 2 or 3 intensity.

The temblor on Sunday afternoon follows two large quakes that struck the Taitung region Saturday evening, which were also felt across the country. Taitung and Hualien have been rocked by a continuous stream of minor earthquakes since Saturday evening.