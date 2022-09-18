Alexa
Inter-parliamentary alliance plans multi-national delegation to Taiwan

Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China calls to confront China, support Taiwan in new communique

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/18 12:02
Indian MP Sujeet Kumar at IPAC Summit in Washington (Twitter, @SujeetKofficial photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This week in Washington D.C., the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) held its largest annual summit to date, which was attended by over 60 lawmakers representing 30 different countries.

IPAC released a communique on Thursday (Sept. 15) that it titled a “Campaigning Blueprint” to confront Beijing. The document called for increased international support for Taiwan and for countries to begin moving critical supply chains away from China.

In an interview following the summit, Indian parliamentarian Sujeet Kumar warned about the threat China poses to the Indo-Pacific region and the world. He also said that IPAC intends to organize a multinational delegation to visit Taiwan in the near future, The Hindu reported.

He was quoted as saying, “We are intending to go to Taiwan sometime in the future…MPs from different countries to show solidarity with Taiwan, because Taiwan is a proud, vibrant, peaceful democracy. And it’s really important to support Taiwan against Chinese aggression.”

Kumar also discussed the need for democratic countries of the world to create a counter-narrative to challenge the false notions propagandized by the Chinese Communist Party. “We know that China has sold this narrative of peaceful lives for a long time and fooled the world. Now we all know that was a mistake,” said the MP.

The IPAC communique also discussed concerns relating to human rights in Xinjiang, abuses in Hong Kong, and the war in Ukraine.

Regarding Taiwan, the alliance made it clear that a country’s diplomatic and trade relations with Taiwan are not for China to determine. IPAC called for all democratic nations to resist China’s effort to subvert and limit the free conduct of nations determining their own foreign policy.
IPAC
Sujeet Kumar
Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China
China
Xinjiang
Hong Kong
Ukraine

