Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Boxall, 31st minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Thommy, 3 (Russell), 41st; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Agada, 6 (Sweat), 45th.
Second Half_4, Minnesota, Garcia, 1 (Kemar Lawrence), 57th; 5, Sporting Kansas City, Agada, 7 (Salloi), 81st.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Fred Emmings, Eric Dick; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh.
Yellow Cards_Rosales, Minnesota, 84th; Shelton, Sporting Kansas City, 86th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Chantal Boudreau, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Calin Radosav.
A_19,680.
___
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman (Jonathan Gonzalez, 82nd), Kemar Lawrence (Alan Benitez, 83rd), D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Joseph Rosales, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane (Niko Hansen, 71st), Mender Garcia.
Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (Robert Voloder, 46th), Kayden Pierre, Benjamin Sweat; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 61st), Erik Thommy (Kortne Thompson-Ford, 89th), Remi Walter; William Agada, Johnny Russell (Marinos Tzionis, 84th), Daniel Salloi (Khiry Shelton, 84th).