Prisoner escapes while getting medical treatment in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A prisoner from Taichung Prison escaped custody Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17) while receiving medical treatment at the China Medical University Hospital.

The prisoner, 45 year-old Chen Kun-he (陳坤和), broke his restraints in the hospital ward shortly after 5:00 p.m. He had undergone an operation around 10:00 a.m. that morning to remove intramedularry nails from his left foot, which was previously injured, reported UDN.

After breaking his restraints, Chen fled the hospital at 5:35 p.m., stealing a car and almost immediately crashing it into fencing outside a nearby funeral parlor. Alarmed by the appearance of a patrol car, Chen fled the scene of the accident.

Authorities investigating the incident believe Chen has likely already left Taichung. Officers have been alerted in other jurisdictions where prosecutors believe Chen is likely to go.

Chen is originally from Nantou County. He was arrested and found guilty of charges related to the possession of firearms and illegal drugs. He began serving a six-year sentence on March 22 of this year, per UDN.

The Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office has called for an investigation of the procedures and supervision of inmates being given medical treatment outside of prison. The search for the escaped inmate is ongoing.