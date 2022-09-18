DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State over Nicholls 42-16

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw three touchdown passes to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 42-16 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

DeLaurent was 22-of-32 passing for 309 yards. He threw a pair of short-yardage TD passes to Geno Hess and an 18-yard score to Ryan Flournoy. Hess added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and finished with 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Johnny King made five catches for 82 yards for Southeast Missouri State (2-1).

Kohen Granier completed 29-of-41 passes for 249 yards and he threw a pair of touchdown passes for Nicholls (0-3). Al’Dontre Davis had eight receptions for 96 yards and tight end Lee Negrotto made a touchdown catch.

Julien Gums is 35 yards away from breaking Nicholls' program record for career rushing yards.

