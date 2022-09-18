Zellous leads Hampton to third win, 17-7 over Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christopher Zellous threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards to lead Hampton to its third straight win to start the season, beating winless Norfolk State 17-7 on Saturday.

Junior college transfer Malcolm Mays started at quarterback for the Pirates and tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bond for the game's opening score, completing 6 of 8 passes for 85 yards in the first half but was pulled after throwing a second-quarter interception with the score tied at 7.

Roman Copeland caught three passes for 111 yards and pulled down a 75-yard touchdown pass from Zellous early in the third quarter to put Hampton in front for good. Axel Perez kicked a 24-yard field goal with 4:04 left to play to complete the scoring.

Otto Kuhns was 11 of 16 passing for 119 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Da'Quan Felton in the first quarter to lead Norfolk State (0-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2