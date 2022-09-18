Army rolls by Villanova 49-10, gives Monken landmark victory

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns, Tyson Riley added a career-high 158 yards rushing and Army returned to its running roots in beating Villanova 49-10 on Saturday, giving coach Jeff Monken a landmark victory.

A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken's 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121.

“That doesn’t have anything to do with me,” Monken said of his move up the Army victory list. “It’s these great players and and the players that have played here in the last few years that I’ve been here. I’m very fortunate to be the coach at West Point. I love this place. It’s incredible to be able serve the Army and to serve this institution as the head coach and, you know, I hope there’s a bunch more to come.”

Army threw one pass, which was incomplete, while rushing for the most yards ever given up by Villanova.

Jakobi Buchanan, listed at 6-feet, 260 pounds, rumbled 55 yards to help set up Tyler's 7-yard score in the first quarter. That was Buchanan's only carry as he left the game with a left knee injury.

The Wildcats (2-1), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, tied the game on Connor Watkins' 5-yard pass to Rayjuon Pringle. But Tyler went 23 yards before spinning into the end zone for a 14-7 lead and Army led the rest of the way.

Jabari Moore and Marquel Broughton had first-half interceptions for Army (1-2) with Broughton's leading to Cade Ballard's 6-yard score and a 21-7 halftime lead.

Riley added a 70-yard TD run early in the second half. Tyrell Robinson made it 42-10 with a 73-yard punt return in the final quarter for his fifth career TD of 70 yards or more.

