Veretout called up by France to replace the injured Kamara

PARIS (AP) — Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was called up Saturday for France’s Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot.

Veretout made the last of his five international appearances last November in a World Cup qualifier.

Kamara came off just before halftime in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday night, having failed to shake off an injury he sustained in a challenge moments earlier.

France coach Didier Deschamps had replaced Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus player’s left calf injury.

France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

