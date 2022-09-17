Tensions mount in Belgrade ahead of EuroPride march

Large numbers of police have been deployed in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to protect people marching in Saturday's EuroPride parade.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic gave the go-ahead for the pan-European LGBTQ event to take place despite an earlier ban, organizers said.

"The prime minister said she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon,'' said the European Pride Organisers Association in a statement.

President Aleksandar Vucic and police had banned the march over security concerns, just days after thousands of people took part in an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade. Police cited threats from those groups as a reason for canceling the event.

Several minor incidents were reported Saturday, with anti-gay activists hurling bottles at police officers who tried to isolate them in the city center.

Police said 31 people had been detained for causing trouble.

Authorities came under intense international pressure to allow the march.

More than 20 embassies, including those of the US, Germany and France, issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.

The ban also triggered dismay in Brussels, with at least 15 members of the European Parliament announcing plans to join the Pride march in a show of solidarity.

Serbia struggles with homophobia

Belgrade was set to be the first Balkan metropolis to host EuroPride, with the European Pride Organisers Association hoping that holding this year's event there would present a breakthrough against the country's homophobic climate.

EuroPride is the largest annual Pride event in Europe and includes a week of festivities that culminates in the march.

Gay marriage is not legally recognized in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.

According to a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, more than half of the country's queer population say they hide their sexuality. In addition, more than 90% of those surveyed said they don't feel safe holding the hand of a same-sex partner in public.

On Friday, Vucic had said he would "not deal with that topic [Pride week]," saying it had been "imposed on the Serbian people with evil intentions."

"All those who are in favor, but also those who are extremely against the walk, are all participating in a hybrid war against their country,'' he added.

lo/aw (AP, AFP, dpa)