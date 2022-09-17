Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/17 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.