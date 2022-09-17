Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/17 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 57 .604 _ _ 7-3 L-1 50-22 37-35
Toronto 82 63 .566 +1½ 7-3 W-1 42-31 40-32
Tampa Bay 80 64 .556 7 _ 4-6 L-1 47-25 33-39
Baltimore 75 68 .524 11½ 4-6 L-1 41-30 34-38
Boston 70 74 .486 17 10 4-6 W-1 36-36 34-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 77 66 .538 _ _ 8-2 W-1 37-31 40-35
Chicago 74 71 .510 4 6-4 L-1 35-37 39-34
Minnesota 72 71 .503 5 4-6 L-1 43-32 29-39
Kansas City 57 88 .393 21 23½ 2-8 L-4 34-41 23-47
Detroit 55 89 .382 22½ 25 4-6 W-1 31-43 24-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 95 50 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-6 49-22 46-28
Seattle 80 63 .559 14 5-5 L-1 39-32 41-31
Texas 63 81 .438 31½ 17 5-5 W-1 30-41 33-40
Los Angeles 62 82 .431 32½ 18 4-6 W-1 32-40 30-42
Oakland 52 93 .359 43 28½ 2-8 L-2 23-48 29-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 91 55 .623 _ _ 6-4 W-2 48-26 43-29
Atlanta 89 55 .618 1 +10½ 6-4 W-1 48-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 64 .556 10 +1½ 7-3 L-2 44-31 36-33
Miami 59 86 .407 31½ 20 4-6 L-1 29-43 30-43
Washington 50 94 .347 40 28½ 3-7 W-1 23-49 27-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 85 60 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-1 49-26 36-34
Milwaukee 77 67 .535 6-4 W-1 40-27 37-40
Chicago 62 82 .431 22½ 16½ 6-4 W-4 31-42 31-40
Cincinnati 57 87 .396 27½ 21½ 3-7 L-1 29-43 28-44
Pittsburgh 55 90 .379 30 24 5-5 L-2 28-43 27-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 44 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-1 49-18 50-26
San Diego 79 66 .545 21 _ 5-5 W-1 38-31 41-35
San Francisco 69 75 .479 30½ 4-6 L-1 39-34 30-41
Arizona 68 76 .472 31½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 39-37 29-39
Colorado 62 82 .431 37½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 40-34 22-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.