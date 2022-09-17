Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|+1½
|Seattle
|80
|63
|.559
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|_
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|+10½
|Philadelphia
|80
|64
|.556
|+1½
|San Diego
|79
|66
|.545
|_
|Milwaukee
|77
|67
|.535
|1½
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego 12, Arizona 3
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
