Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan

Level 6 shock waves felt in Taitung, no injuries or damage reported

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/17 21:55
Map of magnitude 6.4 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 9:41 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 35.8 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 7.3 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 6 in Taitung County and a 5 in Hualien County and Kaohsiung City. An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Nantou County, Tainan City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Pingtung County, and Chiayi City.

An intensity level of 3 was registered in Changhua County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Penghu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was detected in Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

