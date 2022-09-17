Czech deputy ministers, senator plan week long visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Czech Senate delegation led by former presidential candidate Jiri Drahos will arrive in Taiwan for a week long visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Sept. 17).

A former head of his country’s Academy of Sciences, Drahos chairs the Senate’s Committee on Education, Science, Culture, Human Rights and Petitions. His delegation for the Sept. 18-23 visit will also reportedly include his successor at the Academy, Eva Zazimalova, as well as Deputy Education Minister Radka Wildova, Deputy Science and Technology Minister Jana Havlikova, scientists, business people, and officials.

Apart from meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other government leaders, the group will also sign documents paving the way for cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, culture, and education, MOFA said. The ministry also noted that this would not be the first visit to Taiwan for Drahos, who already traveled to the country in the capacity of a scientist.

Relations between Taiwan and the Czech Republic have gradually improved over the past few years, with the visit by Senate President Milos Vystrcil in 2020 as the highest-level political exchange between the two countries.