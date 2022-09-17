Alexa
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle enters Taiwan's ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/17 19:30
A Chinese-made CH-4 Rainbow UCAV in service in Iraq. 

A Chinese-made CH-4 Rainbow UCAV in service in Iraq.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 20 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17).

Only two of the aircraft entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry tweeted. One of them was a CASC Rainbow CH-4 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) RECCE, while the other was a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine plane.

The military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP), naval vessels, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.

The latest incursions came as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), David Cohen, reportedly told a CNN correspondent that Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) wanted the military to be ready for a military takeover of Taiwan in 2027, though he added that a decision to invade had not been made.
