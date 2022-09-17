Transportation minister reiterates call for Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Dr. Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) called for Taiwan’s participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in an article published in the Brazilian magazine, Embassy.

Wang said Taiwan's contributions to aviation connect the global transportation network and help achieve the ICAO’s goal of a “seamless sky,” CNA reported.

The minister said that Taiwan can share its professional experience and practices with the global community. Taiwan has the responsibility to ensure regional and global aviation safety, he added.

ICAO's inclusion of Taiwan would help improve the development of global civil aviation and people’s well-being, Wang said.

In order to spread awareness of Taiwan’s desire to participate in the 41st session of the ICAO among foreign diplomats stationed in Brazil, the representative office in Brazil has been promoting the Taiwan government’s goal of joining the U.N. system through multiple channels, per CNA.

The ICAO will hold its next triennial assembly from Sept. 27-Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, where it is headquartered. This year’s theme is “reconnecting the world."