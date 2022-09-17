Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines hikes wages by 5% ahead of COVID reopening

Airline expected to expand staff to 2,000 by end of 2022

  130
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/17 16:05
StarLux introduces 5% pay raises in September. (CNA, StarLux photo)

StarLux introduces 5% pay raises in September. (CNA, StarLux photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines said its staff would receive pay rises averaging 5% as Taiwan prepares to end mandatory quarantine for arriving visitors, reports said Saturday (Sept. 17).

The Central Epidemic Command Center expected local COVID-19 infections to peak in late September before dropping off in October. While no official timetable has been announced, media reports suggest the mandatory three-day quarantine for arriving travelers might be abolished some time after early October.

During the height of the pandemic over the past three years, salaries at StarLux were frozen, but now that international travel is starting to resume, the company is introducing raises for 70% to 80% of its staff in September, CNA reported.

StarLux said it had acquired 13 new airplanes, while the introduction of new routes had led to its personnel expanding from 1,500 last year to 1,900 at present, with a total of more than 2,000 expected by year’s end.
StarLux
StarLux Airlines
pay raises
post-COVID era
quarantine
airline

RELATED ARTICLES

Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and Hokkaido, Seoul
Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and Hokkaido, Seoul
2022/09/16 17:48
Leaked memo shows Taiwan's quarantine may end Oct. 10
Leaked memo shows Taiwan's quarantine may end Oct. 10
2022/09/16 17:27
Taiwan could end quarantine in October: CECC
Taiwan could end quarantine in October: CECC
2022/09/15 18:00
Taiwan plans Asian ‘island-hopping’ cruise alliance
Taiwan plans Asian ‘island-hopping’ cruise alliance
2022/09/13 17:24
Taiwan’s China Airlines schedules flights to Cebu, Chiang Mai
Taiwan’s China Airlines schedules flights to Cebu, Chiang Mai
2022/09/13 14:15