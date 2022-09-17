State media: Israeli strike hits Syrian airport, 5 killed

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli strike hit Damascus International Airport and other areas of the Syrian capital, killing five soldiers, state media reported Saturday.

The state-run SANA News Agency said the strike hit around 12:45 a.m.

It said there had been some “material losses,” without elaborating.

Israel hasn’t directly acknowledged the strikes, but it comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran. It has struck the Damascus airport, as well as the airport in Aleppo, over fears it was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country to support President Bashar Assad and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.