Taiwan reports 39,394 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 39,394 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Sept. 17), as well as 234 imported cases and 40 deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a news release.

After falling to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8, infections increased again amid the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant to reach 49,540 Wednesday (Sept. 14), the highest level since June. Nevertheless, the CECC estimated the pandemic would peak in late September, with the abolition of mandatory quarantine for arrivals in the country likely after early October.

Saturday's new local cases included 18,077 males and 21,304 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 8,583, followed by Taichung City with 5,019 cases, and Taipei City with 4,603. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua, Hsinchu County, Pingtung, and Yilan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 40 newly reported deaths were 21 male and 19 female local cases aged between 50 and 99, including 38 suffering from chronic diseases and 22 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Aug. 15 and Sept. 14, and passed away between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14.

The 234 new imported cases included 130 males and 104 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 18 and Sept. 16.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 5,930,927 COVID cases, including 5,898,914 domestic cases and 31,959 imported ones. The 10,509 fatalities include 10,493 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,215 deaths, Taipei City 1,180, and Taichung City 1,059.