Outgoing Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan awarded Order of Brilliant Star

Ambassador Jasmine Huggins promoted bilateral relations during her 14-year tenure

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/17 12:10
Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Huggins awarded Order of Brilliant Star. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outgoing Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Huggins was awarded the Order of Brilliant Star by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for her contributions to relations between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Huggins said her achievements during her 14-year tenure were only possible due to the efforts of her embassy staff. She also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), diplomatic envoys in Taiwan, and friends from all walks of life in Taiwan for their support, according to a MOFA press release.

The ambassador said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis have supported each other based on the shared values of freedom, democracy, and human rights. Saint Kitts and Nevis appreciates Taiwan's assistance in its national development, and it firmly supports Taiwan's international participation.

Huggins said she was deeply saddened to leave Taiwan, which she considers her second home, and pledged to continue to speak for Taiwan in the future.

Wu thanked Huggins for facilitating a number of visits by high-level Kittian and Nevisian officials and deepening the friendship between the two countries. He also expressed gratitude for her and her country’s unwavering support for Taiwan during the height of the pandemic and amidst increasing Chinese military threats.

He mentioned that the Caribbean nation has actively spoken up for Taiwan’s global participation based on the shared values of democracy and freedom.

In addition, Huggins spared no effort to promote bilateral economic, educational, cultural, and tourism exchanges, he said. The minister pointed out that as head of the diplomatic corps, Huggins worked closely with all the envoys in Taiwan and promoted exchanges between the foreign diplomatic community and the Taiwanese public.

The Order of Brilliant Star is conferred upon people who have made outstanding contributions to the development of Taiwan.
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Taiwan
Jasmine Huggins
MOFA
Joseph Wu

