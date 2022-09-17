Alexa
Rangers score 4 early, including Lowe HR, hold off Rays 4-3

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/17 10:37
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim fouls off a Tampa Bay Rays pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. ...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to first for the out on a bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, during the fifth inning of a...
Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks in to the glove of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia after Meijia collided with wall making a catch on a ba...
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri dives for a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. ...
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the second inning of a baseball ga...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning Friday night and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Lowe's two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber, who gave up seven straight hits in the first inning in New York nearly a week earlier.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (12-6) gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Three of those were by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, driving in runs with a single in the second and a double in the sixth.

Jose Leclerq pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven attempts, retiring Harold Ramirez on a bases-loaded grounder to end the game.

The Rays, who opened a 10-game homestand, left at least one runner on base in every inning except the eighth, losing for the sixth time in eight games.

Kluber (10-9) gave up four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: LHP Brooks Raley was reinstated from the restricted list, and RHP Kevin Herget was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The unvaccinated Raley was unavailable for both of the Rays' series in Toronto this summer.

UP NEXT

LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-8, 4.38 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season for the Rays on Saturday night after pitching five scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the New York Yankees. RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.79) will be making his second start for the Rangers since his return from the injured list with a left oblique strain.

