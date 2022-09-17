Pentagon to move Taiwan affairs portfolio under China office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pentagon has decided to move its Taiwan affairs portfolio from the East Asia office and into the China portfolio established by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase in 2019.

The move has been criticized by some politicians and ex-officials who say it could send the wrong message to Beijing and give the impression President Joe Biden is weak on China, according to Politico.

“Anything that dilutes America’s focus on helping Taiwan to defend itself is a really bad idea,” Politico quoted Senator Dan Sullivan as saying. He added the Pentagon’s decision would make it seem Beijing “can dictate our relationship with the island democracy.”

Heino Klinck, the former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for East Asia under the Trump administration, said, “I think unintentionally or perhaps naively, we are signaling that our relationship with Taiwan is a subset of our relationship with mainland China.”

Eric Sayers, a former senior adviser to U.S. Pacific Command, said it makes more sense to keep Taiwan under the East Asia office, which includes Japan, South Korea, and Australia affairs, all countries with which the U.S. has strong military relations.

The Defense Department defended the move, saying it was meant to increase efficiency.

“This bureaucratic move will increase efficiency and harmonize efforts within OUSD Policy. Moreover, it aligns staff and leadership with the bureaucratic structures at other executive branch agencies, including the State Department,” Pentagon Spokesperson John Supple said.

“In no way does this shift reflect a change in our one-China policy, our commitment to allies and partners, or focus on preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“It’s almost inevitable given China’s size that Taiwan becomes a subset,” Randy Schriver, the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said Schriver said. “Traditionally, Taiwan has been viewed as a problem to manage in the China context and this is a return to that.”

Beijing will likely look favorably on the move, because “it looks like Taiwan is a part of China,” he added.

The U.S. has been increasingly concerned about increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, prompting Washington to take steps to shore up support for Taiwan and other regional partnerships. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday (Sept. 14) approved a bill that would boost American military support for Taiwan in the face of increasing Chinese military threats.

The committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 with 17 members voting in favor and five voting against, according to Reuters. If passed, the bill would be the most comprehensive restructuring of American policy toward the country since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

However, after Chinese officials protested, the Biden administration pressured Senate Foreign Relations Committee members to change “symbolic” language which might anger Beijing.