Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of Christopher Cummings, 20, in 2011, Norfolk police said in a news release. Dooley, who was acquitted of several other charges, including first-degree murder, wasn't in court. Police said Friday that three warrants for failure to appear were issued for his arrest.

Dooley is one of four Newport News men charged in the case last year, more than 10 years after Cummings, a student at Old Dominion University, was fatally shot and his roommate was injured.

The charges against two of the men, Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson, were dismissed, news outlets reported. The trial for a fourth man, Javon Doyle, ended in a mistrial last month when the jury couldn't agree on a verdict. Doyle is expected to be retried, but no date has been set.