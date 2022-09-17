Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 10 -16, 2022

By Associated Press
2022/09/17 06:23
Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after th...
Civil Defense workers rescue a resident from a four-story building that collapsed killing several people and wounding others, in Amman, Jordan, on Tue...
Quinta Brunson, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary", checks on Jimmy Kimmel as he lies on the stage at...
President Joe Biden smiles as he test drives an electric Cadillac Lyriq through the show room at the Detroit Auto Show, in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 1...
Eintracht Frankfurt fans are escorted by French riot police officers prior to the Champions League soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Ein...
Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hundreds of people have ...
An aide removes Pope Francis' skull cap during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Z...
A firefighter hoses down hotspots along Foresthill Rd. as the Mosquito Fire burns in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Se...
Martins Evangelista, who has worked as a fishermen since he was 14, looks out at the Atlantic Ocean after helping others with their day's catch on the...
A Ukrainian serviceman sits in a tank, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are seen inside a vehicle in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ukrainian troops r...
A guard marches outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A devotee performs a traditional dance called 'Dhamaal' during celebrations of the three-day annual festival of Saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajve...
Spectators move out of the way as a competitor races past in the annual donkey festival in Salcedo, Ecuador, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolor...
People carry an injured man as security forces look on, after people broke through barriers causing a stampede as they tried to force their way into t...
A demonstrator is engulfed in flames from a petrol bomb that was thrown at a police vehicle during protests marking the anniversary of the coup that t...
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti watches the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in...
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday,...
People attend the Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City's main square the Zocalo, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

From Britain and the royal family coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to Ukraine´s successful offensive against Russia, to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City

