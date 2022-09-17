Pacers Chameera, Kumara in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Experienced pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara were included in Sri Lanka's squad for the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The bowlers missed the recent Asia Cup due to injury. Sri Lanka went on to win that tournament.

The 15-man squad includes four fast bowlers — including Chameera and Kumara, who must still prove their fitness — five specialist batters, four allrounders and two spinners.

The reserves were Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka's first match in Australia will be against Namibia on Oct. 16.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

