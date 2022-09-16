NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Kansas City 9 5 5 32 25 27 San Diego 9 6 4 31 29 19 Portland 8 3 7 31 39 20 Houston 8 5 6 30 32 24 Chicago 8 5 6 30 32 24 OL Reign 7 4 7 28 24 18 Angel City 7 6 5 26 20 20 North Carolina 7 7 4 25 39 31 Orlando 5 7 6 21 20 35 Washington 2 6 10 16 22 26 Louisville 2 8 8 14 17 31 Gotham FC 4 14 0 12 13 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 9

Portland 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Washington 4, San Diego 3

North Carolina 5, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 11

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Angel City 1, Houston 1, tie

Wednesday, September 14

North Carolina 1, Angel City 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 0

Friday, September 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.