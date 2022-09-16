Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/16 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 87 56 .608 _
Toronto 81 63 .563
Tampa Bay 80 63 .559 7
Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½
Boston 69 74 .483 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 66 .535 _
Chicago 74 70 .514 3
Minnesota 72 70 .507 4
Kansas City 57 87 .396 20
Detroit 54 89 .378 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 50 .653 _
Seattle 80 62 .563 13
Texas 62 81 .434 31½
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32½
Oakland 52 92 .361 42

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.