American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|.559
|7
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|69
|74
|.483
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|Chicago
|74
|70
|.514
|3
|Minnesota
|72
|70
|.507
|4
|Kansas City
|57
|87
|.396
|20
|Detroit
|54
|89
|.378
|22½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|13
|Texas
|62
|81
|.434
|31½
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|32½
|Oakland
|52
|92
|.361
|42
___
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.