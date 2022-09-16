All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|Atlanta
|88
|55
|.615
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|Miami
|59
|85
|.410
|30½
|Washington
|49
|94
|.343
|40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|84
|60
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|67
|.531
|7½
|Chicago
|61
|82
|.427
|22½
|Cincinnati
|57
|86
|.399
|26½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|89
|.382
|29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|44
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|21
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|29½
|Arizona
|68
|75
|.476
|30½
|Colorado
|62
|81
|.434
|36½
x-clinched division
___
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.