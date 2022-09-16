Alexa
Taiwan tracks 43 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

12 J-16 fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line, enter ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/16 20:34
The Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 43 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16).

Two Shenyang J-11 and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its northern end and one Harbin BZK-005 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at its southern end, the ministry tweeted.

Two Xi’an H-6 bombers and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while 12 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets either crossed the median line or entered the ADIZ.

The military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP), naval vessels, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.
