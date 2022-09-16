Russia-Ukraine updates: US announces new military aid

The White House has announced further military aid worth $600 million for Ukraine.

The package includes rocket-launchers that have recently played an important role in helping Ukraine secure wins against the Russian army.

The aid is supposed to help keep the offensive going and to "boost momentum", as the White House stated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the aid was "carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine's hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.''

He praised the ''admirable grit and determination'' of Ukrainian soldiers "defending their homeland and fighting for their future.''

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the US has sent military aid worth over $15 billion to Ukraine. The Defense Department has delivered weapons and ammunition on more than 20 occasions.

The European Union has pledged to support Ukraine with further military aid, too. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited the capital Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the war on Wednesday, saying more aid was "absolutely vital and necessary."

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on September 16.

Kremlin in 'certain amount of disarray,' Russia expert tells DW

With military aid from the US, Ukraine has been able to make recent advances against Russian troops.

Jenny Mathers, an expert in Russian politics and security and a senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University in Wales, shares her insights on how the current defeats for the Russian army are impacting President Vladimir Putin and how he's perceived.

Mathers said: "The Kremlin is in a certain amount of disarray and confusion and, perhaps, in shock. They certainly didn't expect this dramatic counteroffensive [to result] in a humiliating defeat by their own forces in Ukraine. At every step of the way, this war has not gone the way that Putin and his supporters have wanted it to."

This disarray had an impact on how Putin was perceived in the country and his image as a strongman was suddenly faltering, she said.

"So much of Putin's strength comes from reputation and it comes from other people's responses to him. And once there's evidence that that strength is perhaps not quite what we thought it was, then the whole edifice begins to crumble and is certainly very vulnerable," Mathers explained.

UN Human Rights Office to verify collective grave with monitoring trip to Izium

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights office said on Friday it planned to send a team to Izium to verify claims by Ukraine that a mass grave had been found there after the city was retaken from the Russian army.

"Our colleagues in Ukraine are following up on these allegations, and they are aiming at organizing a monitoring visit to Izyum to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals," spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell said.

Germany to review export legislation for arms

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German government is prepared to review export legislation for ammunition and other weaponry involving several countries.

"This may come as a surprise to some, but the German government is prepared to do so," Scholz said, according to the text of his speech in Berlin.

In the past, criticism had been directed towards Germany because of national regulations on the export of military equipment which impaired cooperation on the European level.

"It is not only NATO and the EU that have strategically repositioned ourselves. We are also working on this nationally," says Scholz.

He added that Russia under President Vladimir Putin currently poses the greatest threat.

Stoltenberg: 'Not the beginning of the end of the war'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned against expectations of the war ending soon despite Ukraine's recent military successes against Russia.

"It is of course extremely encouraging to see that Ukrainian forces have been able to retake territory and also strike behind Russian lines," Stoltenberg told Britain's national broadcaster BBC.

"At the same time, we have to understand that this is not the beginning of the end of the war. We have to be prepared for this to drag on for a long time."

