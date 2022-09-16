Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to List Fan Token of Brazilian Esports Team MIBR

SÃO PAULO​​, BRAZIL - Media OutReach - 16 September 2022 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchanges, unveils another listing on Bybit Launchpad 2.0. MIBR, the fan token of decorated esports team Made in Brazil (MIBR), goes live today on the Bybit platform.



MIBR is the official fan token of the MIBR esports team powered by Chiliz, the world-leading blockchain and fintech provider for the sports and entertainment industry, as well as the creator of fan tokens. A leading esports brand in Brazil, MIBR is represented in all major world esports competitions and currently holds six teams: CS:GO Male and Female; Valorant Male and Female; Rainbow Six Siege and Free Fire.



The MIBR fan token empowers the iconic esports team's global fanbase with exclusive rewards, activations, and access. Holders will also have the opportunity to have their voices heard on important fan-related decisions. It is an effective blockchain innovation to create web3-enabled social communities and bring organizations closer to their supporters. Folders can access all of the exclusive rewards available to them via Socios.com, the fan engagement and reward app created by Chiliz.



Bybit Launchpad 2.0 is a freshly revamped platform connecting users to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BitDAO (BIT) to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0's new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. The best performing tokens from previous listings are also available for purchase on the Launchpad.



Additionally, from Sept. 16 to Sept. 26, 2022, new Bybit VIPs can unlock exclusive access to a 2,000 MIBR prize pool, while traders who also buy a WSOT NFT will get to share a bonus pool of 1,000 MIBR.



It is currently free to trade on Bybit as the fast growing exchange celebrates its 10 million user milestone with a zero fee campaign.



Bybit and MIBR first met at the intersection of esports and the digital asset class in May 2022 when they announced a 3-year sponsorship deal. Both trusted by digital-first communities, the partners also share the vision of championing women in gaming and tech globally.



