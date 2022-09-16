Alexa
Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and Hokkaido, Seoul

Singaporean low-cost airline marks 10 years in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/09/16 17:48
Scoot will resume flights to Seoul and Sapporo in late October. 

Scoot will resume flights to Seoul and Sapporo in late October.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore low-cost airline Scoot will mark its 10th anniversary in Taiwan by resuming flights to Hokkaido and Seoul, reports said Friday (Sept. 16).

From late October, five flights a week will link Taiwan with the South Korean capital, while the airline will operate three flights a week on Chitose Airport near Sapporo on Japan’s northern island, CNA reported.

Until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Singapore Airlines subsidiary operated 68 flights a week involving Taiwan, linking Taipei with Singapore, Tokyo, Sapporo and Seoul, and Kaohsiung with Singapore and Osaka.

The new schedule to be introduced in late October would take the weekly number up to 33 flights and prepare the airline for the eventual reopening of Taiwan’s borders. Health officials have hinted the abolition of the compulsory quarantine for arriving passengers might occur next month.

Scoot said the expansion of its flight schedule served to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut in Taiwan on Sept. 18.
