Lithuania-Taiwan trade relations 'on a very good path'

Lithuania vice economic minister optimistic about future bilateral cooperation

  103
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/09/16 17:37
Lithuania Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Lithuania Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania-Taiwan trade relations are proceeding smoothly, Lithuania Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis said at the opening ceremony of the Lithuania Lifestyle Festival on Friday (Sept. 16).

“We are on a very good path with our cooperation and friendship. We are already achieving a lot,” Zemaitis said.

The vice minister spoke at the Breeze Super Nanshan store to promote the festival. It will last from Sept. 16-29 and features food and household products from over a dozen Lithuanian brands at all Breeze Super locations.

Food is about connecting people and cultures, Zemaitis said, adding that he is “honored to share a little bit of our culture when it comes to food.”

When asked if there were any concerns he would be sanctioned by Beijing, the vice minister said his main focus was on business interests and economic cooperation. Additionally, Zemaitis said he had “not been in any contact with any Chinese representatives” before he departed for Taiwan.

With regard to the upcoming Lithuania trade office in Taipei, the vice minister said the trade representative, Paulius Lukauskas, recently completed quarantine and is carrying out “very intense operations” to open the office.

“This is a very important step for both democracies,” Zemaitis said, referring to Lithuania and Taiwan. Lithuania has “very high expectations for economic cooperation” with Taiwan.

He pointed out that the Lithuanian trade delegation currently in Taiwan is the largest ever for the Baltic nation.

The vice minister acknowledged that overall market diversification will take some time but added that he sees “a lot of potential” for high-tech cooperation between Lithuania and Taiwan. Zemaitis also expressed hope that the two countries will have "mutual success and long-lasting" economic cooperation in the future.

During the opening ceremony, the Food Association of Taiwan inked a memorandum of understanding with the Lithuanian food agency to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in food trade.

Lithuanian honey. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Various Lithuanian products. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)
Taiwan
Lithuania
Lithuania Lifestyle Festival
Karolis Zemaitis

