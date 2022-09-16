Leaked memo shows Taiwan's quarantine may end Oct. 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A memo circulating among government agencies marking the end of Taiwan's quarantine on Oct. 10, Taiwan's National Day, has been leaked to the public, but the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) emphasizes that these dates are tentative and subject to change.

On Thursday evening, members of the popular online message board PTT posted a screenshot of a document titled, "Border Management and Opening Advice," which outlined the phasing out of Taiwan's COVID border restrictions. It lists five categories of restrictions, including weekly passenger arrival quotas, number of days of quarantine, testing methods, transportation means, and entry restrictions to be announced on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3 and implemented on Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.

When asked at a press briefing on Friday (Sept. 16) to comment on the document that has been circulating on the internet, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that discussions on opening the borders are still underway among government departments. Wang said that specific dates for the easing of various rules will still depend on the situation with the local outbreak.

Wang then gave the latest update on the local epidemic and said that there have been 40,000 or more COVID cases for the past four days. He said that based on CECC models, they estimate that the outbreak will peak on either Sept. 21 or Sept. 28.

The CECC head estimated that cases should start to go down by early October. However, Wang said that because the new rules will entail many changes in policy, government ministries and departments, companies, and citizens will require time to adjust, and therefore, the relaxed border restrictions will probably not begin in early October.

The following is a translation and explanation of the memo on easing border restrictions:

Weekly arriving passenger quota

Currently, Taiwan only allows 50,000 inbound passengers per week. On Sept. 19 the CECC will announce that on Sept. 26 it will raise the quota to 60,000 per week, while it will announce the second phase on Oct. 3 and on Oct. 10 raise the cap to 20,000 per day.

Quarantine length

Under the current "3 + 7" quarantine scheme, people must undergo three days of quarantine either in an epidemic prevention hotel or a residence followed by four days of self-health monitoring. However, the principle of "one person per household" must be followed during the quarantine phase, while they can switch to "one person per room" during the four days of self-health monitoring.

On Sept. 19 it will announce that starting Sept. 26, the "3 + 7" formula remains in place but "one person per room" can be followed throughout. On Oct. 3, it will announce that starting on Oct. 10 Taiwan will begin the "0 + 7" program in which there is no quarantine, but there will still be seven days of self-health monitoring.

Testing method

Presently, inbound passengers must undergo a saliva PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. They are also given two rapid antigen test kits to be taken in the event they experience symptoms, or every two days when they wish to venture out during self-health monitoring.

On Sept. 19 it will announce that arriving passengers will no longer be required to take a saliva test and will be given four rapid antigen test kits on Sept. 26. These tests are to be taken if an arriving passenger feels symptoms during quarantine or self-health monitoring.

It will announce on Oct. 3 that starting Oct. 10, arriving passengers will be given four rapid antigen test kits, which they can take if they feel symptoms during their seven days of self-health monitoring.

Means of transportation

Arriving passengers can currently take a quarantine taxi; be picked up by their friends, relatives, institution, or group; or drive their own vehicle to their place of quarantine. This will remain unchanged during September.

However, on Oct. 3, the center will announce that effective Oct. 10, inbound passengers can take all forms of public transportation.

Restrictions on entry

On Sept. 12, Taiwan restored visa-free treatment for visitors from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and diplomatic allies. The CECC will announce on Sept. 19 that starting Sept. 26, Taiwan will resume visa-free treatment to passengers from all countries previously afforded that privilege.

The center will announce on Oct. 3 that limits on group tours will be discontinued on Oct. 10.